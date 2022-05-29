Vote to strengthen religious harmony: George

The former MLA addresses BJP’s election rally at Thrikkakara

Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader and former MLA P.C. George has appealed to voters in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency to cast their votes to strengthen religious harmony and amity in society.

Addressing a byelection rally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate A.N. Radhakrishnan in Kakkanad on Sunday, he said there would be little use in voting for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which had 99 members in the Assembly.

He called upon the voters to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to ensure Kerala representation at the Centre. The byelection is scheduled for May 31.

Mr. George, accompanied by senior BJP leaders Kummanam Rajashekharan and P.K. Krishnadas, along with Mr. Radhakrishnan toured the byelection constituency seeking votes.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference in Kochi, Mr. George said he had not killed anyone or "cut off anyone's hands" or called for an uprising against anyone. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused him of making hate speeches.

He accused the Chief Minister of joining hands with the killers of Abhimanyu, an SFI leader in Maharaja's College. He claimed that his duty as a public figure was to point out any evil tendencies in society.

Mr. George, who is on bail in connection with an alleged hate speech in Thiruvananthapuram, alleged that the LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) were trying to corner all the votes from a community by alleging that when the wrongs done by a few people in the community was portrayed as an allegation against all the members of the community.

He said his recent arrest and being jailed were part of a "criminal conspiracy" by the government to divide votes. He accused the State government of following the "divide and rule" policy of the British.