Volunteers come to the aid of rural police

When the pandemic curve in the district was rising, Srikanth Mani, a graduate student, had the option to stay put safely at his home.

But, the youngster from Ayyampuzha chose to do his bit for society and got himself registered as a volunteer. Now he is one of the 400 volunteers who sport dark blue jackets and assist the police across 34 stations in Ernakulam Rural in COVID-19 control activities.

“Our main job is to visit home-quarantined people, enquire after them, educate them on the dos and dont’s and deliver essential services such as medicines. We have to join policemen when we receive calls from the station to assist them in such tasks,” said Mr. Mani. The volunteers have now come in handy in containment zones.

“They are basically force multipliers, enabling more effective utilisation of our already stretched force. Neither are they assigned core policing jobs like investigation nor are they supposed to act independently,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The Ernakulam Rural police limits has nearly 5,000 people in home quarantine and the police check on at least 50% of them twice daily. Earlier, two policemen were assigned for the task but now one of them is replaced by a volunteer so that the spared cop can be assigned somewhere else.

“We have chosen only from those who have registered as volunteers on the government portal so that their background is already verified. We brief them about their jobs and have given them specially designed police volunteer jackets so that they are easily identifiable,” said Mr. Karthik.

They are picked up and dropped in police vehicles and their needs, including food, are fully taken care of during the time they are on the field with the police.

Each of these volunteers will be given an appreciation certificate and will be felicitated at police station-level in acknowledgement of their work.