Kochi

Vlogger surrenders before police

Special Correspondent Kochi July 30, 2022 01:52 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 01:52 IST

Suraj Palakkaran, a vlogger, surrendered before the Ernakulam Town South police on Friday after the High Court turned down his anticipatory bail plea.

He was booked based on a complaint registered by a woman who accused him of portraying her in bad light in his online portal. He was also booked under relevant Sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fire at service centre

A fire erupted at an automobile service centre at Thrikkakara on Friday around 2.30 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A car at the centre had caught fire supposedly due to a short circuit. The fire later spread, causing damage worth about ₹10 lakh, fire force officials said.

It took fire force around one-and-a-half hours to bring the fire under control. A unit each from Thrikkakara, Eloor and Gandhi Nagar fire stations doused the fire.

Man held

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking a migrant. The arrested was identified as Eldhose Thomas, 24, of Adimali. The incident took place in a bar on Thursday night. The accused allegedly injured the hand of the victim with a blade.

Man arrested on charge of theft

The Ernakulam North police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of stealing a mobile phone. The arrested was identified as Ashkar, 22, of Kasaragod district. The accused allegedly stole the phone of a worker at a tea stall near the Kaloor metro station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
crime, law and justice
Read more...