Vlogger surrenders before police

Suraj Palakkaran, a vlogger, surrendered before the Ernakulam Town South police on Friday after the High Court turned down his anticipatory bail plea.

He was booked based on a complaint registered by a woman who accused him of portraying her in bad light in his online portal. He was also booked under relevant Sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,

Fire at service centre

A fire erupted at an automobile service centre at Thrikkakara on Friday around 2.30 p.m.

A car at the centre had caught fire supposedly due to a short circuit. The fire later spread, causing damage worth about ₹10 lakh, fire force officials said.

It took fire force around one-and-a-half hours to bring the fire under control. A unit each from Thrikkakara, Eloor and Gandhi Nagar fire stations doused the fire.

Man held

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking a migrant. The arrested was identified as Eldhose Thomas, 24, of Adimali. The incident took place in a bar on Thursday night. The accused allegedly injured the hand of the victim with a blade.

Man arrested on charge of theft

The Ernakulam North police on Friday arrested a man on the charge of stealing a mobile phone. The arrested was identified as Ashkar, 22, of Kasaragod district. The accused allegedly stole the phone of a worker at a tea stall near the Kaloor metro station.