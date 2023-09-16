HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Vlogger ‘Mallu Traveler’ booked on charge of sexual harassment

September 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central police have registered a sexual harassment case against a popular Malayali vlogger on a petition filed by a Saudi Arabian woman.

The accused is Shakeer Suban who runs a popular YouTube channel by the name Mallu Traveler. He has since then gone to Canada. The 29-year-old woman from Mecca lodged the petition on Friday, following which the case was registered.

According to the complainant, Suban tried to sexually abuse her when she had gone to his room at a hotel in the city along with a male friend in the early hours of Wednesday. He allegedly made a move on her when her friend stepped outside.

The police have registered the case invoking Sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (i) (sexual harassment, physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code.

Suban had since then appeared in his YouTube channel claiming innocence. In a nearly 12-minute-long video, he accused the man-woman duo of plotting a honey trap and described the petition as an effort to get reach on social media. He said the duo had travelled in his car after the alleged overtures and questioned as to why the petition was filed only three days after the alleged incident. He said he would soon release evidence establishing his innocence and face the law when he returned home.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.