HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vlogger grilled in molestation case in Kochi

The accused, Shakeer Suban was recently granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court

October 25, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 10:22 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The accused, Shakeer Suban, who runs the YouTube channel ‘Mallu Traveller’ was recently granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court.

The accused, Shakeer Suban, who runs the YouTube channel ‘Mallu Traveller’ was recently granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Ernakulam Central police on October 25 grilled a popular Malayali vlogger in a case of sexual harassment registered against him on a petition lodged by a Saudi Arabian woman.

The accused, Shakeer Suban, who runs the YouTube channel ‘Mallu Traveller’ was recently granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court. He turned up before the police accompanied by his friends and lawyers on Wednesday morning. His questioning lasted till evening.

ALSO READ
Saudi Arabian woman narrates ordeal on social media

The Central police had registered the case on September 13 after the 29-year-old woman from Mecca accused him of attempting to sexually abuse her when she had gone to his room at a hotel in the city along with a male friend earlier that month. He allegedly made a move on her when her friend stepped outside.

By the time the case was registered, he had gone to Canada. The police had issued a lookout circular against him following which he moved the court for anticipatory bail.

The police had registered the case invoking Sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (i) (sexual harassment, physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code.

Related Topics

Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.