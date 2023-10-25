Vlogger grilled in molestation case in Kochi

October 25, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 10:22 am IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Central police on October 25 grilled a popular Malayali vlogger in a case of sexual harassment registered against him on a petition lodged by a Saudi Arabian woman.

The accused, Shakeer Suban, who runs the YouTube channel ‘Mallu Traveller’ was recently granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court. He turned up before the police accompanied by his friends and lawyers on Wednesday morning. His questioning lasted till evening.

The Central police had registered the case on September 13 after the 29-year-old woman from Mecca accused him of attempting to sexually abuse her when she had gone to his room at a hotel in the city along with a male friend earlier that month. He allegedly made a move on her when her friend stepped outside.

By the time the case was registered, he had gone to Canada. The police had issued a lookout circular against him following which he moved the court for anticipatory bail.

The police had registered the case invoking Sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (i) (sexual harassment, physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Indian Penal Code.