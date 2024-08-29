V.K. Prakash moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail

Filmmaker V.K. Prakash has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him on a complaint of sexual harassment.

When the bail petition came up for hearing, the court sought the response of the police and posted the matter for hearing on September 9.

In the petition, he claimed that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case on the basis of a complaint filed with an intention to blackmail and extort money from him. In fact, he had already lodged a complaint with the State Police Chief and the head of the Special Investigation Team following the disparaging and derogatory comments made against him by the woman.

