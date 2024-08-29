ADVERTISEMENT

V.K. Prakash moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail

Updated - August 29, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The court seeks the police’s response and posts the matter for hearing on September 9

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker V.K. Prakash has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him on a complaint of sexual harassment.

When the bail petition came up for hearing, the court sought the response of the police and posted the matter for hearing on September 9.

In the petition, he claimed that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case on the basis of a complaint filed with an intention to blackmail and extort money from him. In fact, he had already lodged a complaint with the State Police Chief and the head of the Special Investigation Team following the disparaging and derogatory comments made against him by the woman.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US