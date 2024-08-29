V.K. Prakash moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail

Filmmaker V.K. Prakash has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him on a complaint of sexual harassment.

In the petition, he claimed that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case on the basis of a complaint filed with an intention to blackmail and extort money from him. In fact, he had already lodged a complaint with the State Police Chief and the head of the Special Investigation Team following the disparaging and derogatory comments made against him by the woman.