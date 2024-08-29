GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

V.K. Prakash moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail

Published - August 29, 2024 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker V.K. Prakash has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him on a complaint of sexual harassment.

In the petition, he claimed that he was innocent and had been falsely implicated in the case on the basis of a complaint filed with an intention to blackmail and extort money from him. In fact, he had already lodged a complaint with the State Police Chief and the head of the Special Investigation Team following the disparaging and derogatory comments made against him by the woman.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / sexual assault & rape / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.