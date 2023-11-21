Vizhinjam project shall be reviewed by a Finance Standards Committee, suggests study report

November 21, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - KOCHI

An expert committee report on impact of Vizhinjam International Seaport project on beaches, coastal sea, biodiversity, and the livelihoods of fishing communities has called for a review of the Vizhinjam International Sea Port project by a government-appointed Finance Standards Committee.

The review shall be carried out in the wake of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reporting the unfair advantage to the concessionaire of the project and the potential loss to public revenues, suggested the report prepared by a Janakeeya Padana Samithi headed K.V. Thomas, former dean of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies.

To ensure transparency

The implementation and decision-making process of the project shall be thoroughly reviewed to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in the wake of the CAG report. The coastal development projects in Kerala shall be reviewed considering the dynamic nature of the marine ecosystem, and its socio-economic and cultural importance. The governments should prioritise comprehensive environmental assessments for large coastal development projects, such as the Vizhinjam project by adhering to coastal regulations, it said.

Sustainable practices

Any future development in the Vizhinjam area should consider sustainable practices that allow the fishing communities to continue their traditional livelihoods while ensuring the protection of the region’s historical and ecological assets.

The consent of local self-governing institutions and grama sabhas must be obtained before any new plans for any infrastructure development are implemented considering the tension between the push for port development and the preservation of Vizhinjam’s historical and natural heritage, it said.

The panel, which felt that the process leading to the grant of the Vizhinjam port contract to Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) lacked transparency, suggested steps to prioritise transparency, competitive bidding, and reliable, technically and socially sound Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA). A comprehensive, honest, and transparent environmental assessment shall be carried out for projects like the Vizhinjam port. The EIA notification must be amended to bring in accountability for those who prepare the EIA. The government shall take steps to address the deficiencies in the EIA.

Strategies to combat erosion and steps to offer support to affected residents must be developed. As the project posed a significant threat to the region’s biodiversity and ecosystems, studies to assess biodiversity loss and improve fish stocks shall be taken. An inter-departmental committee shall be appointed to oversee the speedy and correct implementation of all resettlement and compensation matters promised by both the government and the AVPPL to the affected fishing communities, it suggested.

The report will be released on Tuesday.