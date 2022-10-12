Vizhinjam project: HC directive to file a compliance report

The cpurt directive was to provide police protection for carrying out construction works of the Vizhinjam seaport project

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 12, 2022 20:01 IST

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government and the police to comply with the court directive to provide police protection for carrying out construction works of the Vizhinjam seaport project.

The court also called for filing a compliance report.

When the contempt of court petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited against the State government and the leaders of the protesters came up, the court orally observed that it was for the police and the leaders to see that the court orders were complied with. In fact, it was for the government to see that law and order were maintained and the road leading to the project site was cleared of all obstructions.

The court also said that the protest could not go to a level of creating obstructions on the road leading to the project site. Nobody could take the law into their hands. As of now, the court orders had not been complied with, the court observed.

The court also issued notice to the Chief Secretary , State Police Chief, and the leaders of the protesters.

The hearing on the case has been adjourned to October 19.

