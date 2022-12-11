Vizhinjam port would help Kerala turn into a manufacturing hub: Finance Minister

December 11, 2022 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - KOCHI

Finance Minister K. N Balagopal said here on Saturday that the government has started work on setting up a development corridor linking Vizhinjam sea port and Parippally in Kollam to tap the opportunities emerging following the realisation of the international port project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government expects that the development zone along the 60-km stretch would attract an investment to the tune of ₹60,000 crore, he said at the inaugural address at the presentation of the FICCI ‘Made in Kerala’ awards 2022.

Mr. Balagopal said that the development zone would have industrial and marketing centres. It has immense potential to turn into a manufacturing zone considering the proximity to the Vizhinjam port. The Chief Minister had convened a meeting recently to discuss the cost and other factors related to the development of the zone, he said.

The Finance Minister said that the State Budget to be presented in January would focus on areas that would generate employment opportunities. “We have to further explore the opportunities in the fisheries sector,” he said.