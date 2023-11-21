HamberMenu
Vivek Kumar’s term as rural police chief ends

He will be succeeded by Vaibhav Saxena who has been serving as District Police Chief, Kasaragod

November 21, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar will leave the post on Tuesday.

He will take charge as District Police Chief, Kollam City. Mr. Kumar will be succeeded by Vaibhav Saxena who has been serving as District Police Chief, Kasaragod.

Mr. Kumar will be leaving exactly a week after the additional district sessions court for trying atrocities against women and children awarded capital punishment to the convict in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Aluva.

The chargesheet in the Elanthur human sacrifice case was also filed under his supervision.

He had intensified the invocation of the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested 36 persons and exiled 81 during his term. Mr. Kumar also initiated preventive arrests under the Prevention of the Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Mr. Kumar also kick-started the registration of migrant workers and covered nearly 1.50 lakh migrants.

