Vivek Kumar is Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief

Vivek Kumar has assumed charge as the new District Police Chief of Ernakulam Rural at the District Police Headquarters in Aluva on Monday.

K. Karthik, who was transferred as the District Police Chief of Kottayam, handed over charge to him. Mr. Kumar, a native of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, is a 2017 batch Indian Police Service officer.

He had in the past served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Alappuzha, Kalpetta, and Kasaragod (special mobile squad). His first posting as Superintendent of Police was as Commandant of India Reserve Battalion.

He was serving as Commandant of the Kerala Armed Police fourth battalion when he was posted as District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Mr. Karthik was given a farewell. Deputy Superintendent of Police P.P. Shams handed over a memento.