Vivan Sundaram’s work on show at biennale reveals his uncompromising socio-political stance

March 29, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Vivan Sundaram, noted artist and activist, has his work at the ongoing biennale which reveals his uncompromising socio-political stance.

Works from the drawing series ‘A Journey to Mexico’ and ‘The Heights of Machu Picchu’ are on display at Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi.

The journey once made by the artist from Cancun to Mexico City forms the premise for the series ‘A Journey to Mexico’. The pyramid-shaped temples in the artworks remind one of the power and control wielded by the rulers of yore.

‘The Heights of Machu Picchu’ presents selected works from the series which contain 25 drawings. Vivan created the series as a homage to the poem by the same name conceived by renowned Chilean poet Pablo Neruda in 1944. Like the poem, the drawings are also famous. One sees the rise and fall of civilizations. Physical movements are prominently depicted in the drawings. The picture of a bony slave snoring with his mouth open like an abyss can be seen beneath the ornamental decoration of ‘Machu Picchu’. Through it, the artwork reveals a viewpoint that is different and of a uniquely high level.

