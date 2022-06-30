Vismaya case: HC admits appeal by convict

He was sentenced to 10 years of RI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday admitted an appeal filed by Kiran Kumar, a convict in the Vismaya dowry death case, challenging the verdict of the Kollam Additional Sessions Court convicting and sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

He has been awarded various years of sentences ranging up to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for committing offences under Section 304 (B) (dowry death), Section 306 (abetment to suicide), and Section 498A (subjecting women to cruel treatment by her husband or his relatives) of the Indian Penal Code.

He contended in his appeal that there was no evidence to suggest that he had demanded or accepted dowry in any manner. The prosecution failed to furnish any evidence of the unlawful demand and the failure to meet the same. Nor was there any evidence referring to any willful act to drive the deceased to commit suicide or to sustain any grave danger.

He added that contents of recorded phone calls and chats were erroneously taken as admissible and proof of facts and that inadmissible statements were admitted as dying declaration. He pointed out that the sentence imposed on him was rather excessive and that he was not given the benefit of doubt or even the presumption of innocence at any stage of the proceedings.