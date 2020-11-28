Visitors trickling into tourist locales in Kochi

KOCHI

28 November 2020 00:05 IST

Traders fail to benefit from increasing footfall as people skip eating out, shopping

The lifting of curbs on visiting backwater and beach locales has resulted in people frequenting them to unwind, mostly with families.

This is evident in locales such as Fort Kochi and beaches in Vypeen and to a lesser extent in Mattancherry. Still, traders are not very happy with the footfall since few people stop by to purchase goods, as was the norm during previous years during the conventional tourist season from October to February.

“Most visitors skip shopping and even eating out, and this has affected our business. Already, most Kashmiri traders have left for their home town, unable to afford the rent on shops and houses,” said traders in Mattancherry.

However, there is a phenomenal increase in enquiries from people within Kerala and outside to visit Matsyafed’s aqua-tourism farms at Njarackal and Malippuram in Vypeen, and at Palaikari in Chembu on the Poothotta-Vaikom route, official sources said.

But the number of visitors has not touched the 500 mark that used to be the daily average at each of these locales during weekends. The per person tariff ranges from ₹350 to ₹450, inclusive of fish curry lunch. “We have a ‘'Dwayam’ package covering Njarackal and Malippuram, which is high in demand. New packages in which the locales would be connected will take effect in December, the peak tourist season,” they said.

“In the Samskruthi package, visitors can check out our farms and heritage locales in Muziris, all in a day’s tour. Most visitors now are from within the State, possibly since we insist on a COVID-19 negative certificate from foreigners. Guests can book online through our website, while online payment facility is available in the aqua farms”.

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council too has spruced up its locales in different parts of the district to welcome visitors. All COVID-19 protocols are adhered to, sources said.