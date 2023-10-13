Visitors to West Asia return home

October 13, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - KOCHI

Forty-five persons from Kerala returned home after their visit to Israel, Jordan, and Egypt, in the early hours of Thursday by an Emirates flight. The visitors were delayed by a night in Israel after a war broke out in the region on Saturday, said a spokesman for the travel agent in Kochi.

He said the visitors did not return due to the war, but that they were caught up in the fight and were delayed in Israel as the border was closed after the fight broke out. They were later cleared to cross the border to visit Egypt, where they completed the last leg of their visit and returned from Cairo around 3 a.m. on Thursday, the spokesman added.

The visitors from Kerala comprised people drawn from places between Kollam and Thrissur districts. The returnees are reported to have said that they were not in any way harmed by the war but were tense about the development even as the hotel they were put up in Jersusalem had sufficient security.

On the morning of their scheduled visit to Egypt, they had started the journey when security forces informed them that they had to return because it was not safe to travel from their place of stay in Bethelehem to Egypt’s border, about 450 km away.