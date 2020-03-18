Visitors banned in Kozhikode hospitals

Visitors have been banned in hospitals in Kozhikode district as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. A patient being admitted to a hospital should not have more than one bystander.

This is part of the guidelines issued by the Kozhikode district administration to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in the wake of a suspected patient from Mahe refusing to get admitted to the isolation ward at the Government General Hospital last week. She was later tested positive for the virus.

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao said in a release on Wednesday that the hospital superintendent should ensure that those under observation for COVID-19 are given proper treatment. Patients coming from outside the district should inform the control room at the office of the District Medical Officer and travel by designated ambulances.

If people under home quarantine need treatment, they should inform the medical officer in the ward-level rapid response team, who should take them to either the Government General Hospital or the Government Medical College Hospital by designated ambulances. The patients should first approach the help desk set up at hospitals and get themselves examined through the triage system. The help desks should have at least one police personnel on duty 24 hours.

Patient coordinators need to ensure that all the patients registering at the help desk are undergoing treatment as per the protocol. These patients should not venture out into public places or use public transport. Those with symptoms needing further treatment should go home by ambulances if they don’t require hospital admission. The ambulance should wait till the examination of the patients at triage-2 are complete. There should be sufficient staff to monitor the movement of people admitted to isolation wards.