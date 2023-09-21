Visiting fellowship awarded to three students of CUSAT

September 21, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

A research scholar and two students belonging to the department of Computer Science at the Cochin University of Science and Technology have been awarded a visiting fellowship by the Research Council of Norway.

They will be involved in research and learning programmes at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). The selected students are Vijay Sankar Babu, research scholar of Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision Lab, Department of Computer Science; Noble Austine, and Omal Sivankutty, third-year students of M.Sc. (Five-year Integrated) in Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science), according to a communication.

The students of the M.Sc programme will receive a funding of ₹2 lakh while the research scholar will get ₹4 lakh. The visiting fellowship is given as a component of the international project known as International Network for Image-based Diagnosis (INID). The aim of the exchange programme is to raise the profile of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare imaging education and research and to establish a global network of academic institutions having expertise in sharing and exchanging research and knowledge in these areas, it said.

