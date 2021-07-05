Vision plan launch to mark Cusat’s golden jubilee

Varsity mulls starting programmes on climate change

A vision plan focussing on cutting-edge research and new academic programmes in inter-disciplinary areas will be launched on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The idea is to bring in a transformation in the core areas of study and research by identifying emerging areas in science and technology and offering academic programmes in these niche areas. "The vision plan will be based on knowledge and skills required for the future. With rapid advancements being witnessed in various areas, we need to turn our focus into inter-disciplinary studies,” said K.N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor.

Cusat was initially constituted as University of Cochin through an Act of the government on July 10, 1971. It was re-constituted as Cochin University of Science and Technology in February, 1986.

Collaborative studies

Stating that collaborative research and studies will get a boost, Prof. Madhusoodanan said that academic programmes in diverse areas like climate change, water technology and computational techniques will be initiated.

“The university will soon have a high-performance computation facility as part of stepping up infrastructure in tune with emerging areas of study and research. The multi-crore centre will be set up using assistance under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board,” he said.

Entrepreneurship

The vision plan will also encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among researchers and students. An ecosystem that will foster innovation and new ideas will be created to tap into exciting opportunities in the start-up world.

The Vice Chancellor said that the objective was to be ‘future ready’. “We are rolling out a vision plan that will foresee developments in the next 10 years,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the golden jubilee programmes on July 12, according to the authorities.