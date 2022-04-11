Virtual trade fair to showcase diversified coconut products

April 11, 2022 18:08 IST

Event to be hosted by CDB, FICCI

KOCHI

The Coconut Development Board under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, have joined hands with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for a three-day virtual trade fair on coconut products from April 26 to 28. The fair will showcase a variety of diversified processed products from different parts of the country. The products range from food, sweeteners to beverages and non-food products, said a communication here.

The virtual trade fair will provide an opportunity for potential buyers and traders from across the globe to take a look at the diversity of coconut products. The fair will also host various services for potential manufacturers and sellers, the communication said.

Display of products, brochures, posters, corporate videos, live interaction facility with buyers, business enquiry forms, visitor logs to facilitate offline interactions and B2B meetings will also be part of the trade fair. For more details, contact Sareena Mary Johnson, assistant director, FICCI Kerala State Council, Ph: 0484 4058041.