Virtual symposium on future of bioethics at Govt. Law College

A. Muhamed Mustaque, judge of Kerala High Court, inaugurates event

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 09, 2022 18:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre for Law, Governance, and Policy of Government Law College, Ernakulam, in collaboration with Global Bioethics Collective is organising a two-day international virtual symposium on the future of bioethics in the post-pandemic era.

A. Muhamed Mustaque, judge, High Court of Kerala, inaugurated the symposium on September 9 at 4 p.m. Bindu M. Nambiar, principal of the college, presided over the function.

Speakers from across the globe and disciplines are participating. The event will be attended by around 350 delegates, including academicians, medical professionals, ethicists, lawyers, and students from various disciplines, said S.S. Giri Sankar, Associate Professor and director of the centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit www.globalbioethicscollective.com for details.

The first session began at 5 p.m. on the pandemic and public health structures.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Dr. Peter H. Schwartz, director, IU Centre for Bioethics and Associate Professor of Medicine, IU School of Medicine, USA, spoke on ‘Trust, distrust and danger in the COVID pandemic: Reflections of a physician-bioethicist’.

A. Vani Kesari, director, Prof. N.R. Madhava Menon Interdisciplinary Centre for Research Ethics and Protocols, Cochin University of Science and Technology, spoke on ‘Public health management during the pandemic: A kaleidoscopic view of the Kerala model’.

Perfecto Caparas, director, Centre for International Human Rights Law, National University of the Union of Myanmar-Burmese American Community Institute, spoke on ‘Official ineptitude, corruption, and crimes against humanity amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Lessons in people-centred democratic empowerment’.

Jennifer A. Drobac, Samuel R. Rosen Professor of Law, IU McKinney School of Law, USA, will speak on ‘Court abandonment of bioethics for women in dobbs’, and lawyer Rohin Bhatt will give a talk on ‘Whose body, whose choice? Reproductive rights in Modi’s India’.

On September 10, Diana-Abasi Ibanga, lecturer in Philosophy, University of Calabar, Nigeria, will present a paper on ‘Cow’s right of movement in post-pandemic West Africa’.

M.K. Dayana, Assistant Professor, Government Law College, Ernakulam, will deliberate on ‘An intersection of climate crisis and wetlands in India’, and Dr. Giri Sankar on ‘Human-wildlife interactions: bioethical dimensions’.

Dr. Amber Comer, Associate Professor, Department of Health Sciences, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, USA, will speak on the ‘Need and Relevance of Alternate Approaches to bioethics’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app