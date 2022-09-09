Virtual symposium on future of bioethics at Govt. Law College

A. Muhamed Mustaque, judge of Kerala High Court, inaugurates event

A. Muhamed Mustaque, judge of Kerala High Court, inaugurates event

The Centre for Law, Governance, and Policy of Government Law College, Ernakulam, in collaboration with Global Bioethics Collective is organising a two-day international virtual symposium on the future of bioethics in the post-pandemic era.

A. Muhamed Mustaque, judge, High Court of Kerala, inaugurated the symposium on September 9 at 4 p.m. Bindu M. Nambiar, principal of the college, presided over the function.

Speakers from across the globe and disciplines are participating. The event will be attended by around 350 delegates, including academicians, medical professionals, ethicists, lawyers, and students from various disciplines, said S.S. Giri Sankar, Associate Professor and director of the centre.

Visit www.globalbioethicscollective.com for details.

The first session began at 5 p.m. on the pandemic and public health structures.

Dr. Peter H. Schwartz, director, IU Centre for Bioethics and Associate Professor of Medicine, IU School of Medicine, USA, spoke on ‘Trust, distrust and danger in the COVID pandemic: Reflections of a physician-bioethicist’.

A. Vani Kesari, director, Prof. N.R. Madhava Menon Interdisciplinary Centre for Research Ethics and Protocols, Cochin University of Science and Technology, spoke on ‘Public health management during the pandemic: A kaleidoscopic view of the Kerala model’.

Perfecto Caparas, director, Centre for International Human Rights Law, National University of the Union of Myanmar-Burmese American Community Institute, spoke on ‘Official ineptitude, corruption, and crimes against humanity amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Lessons in people-centred democratic empowerment’.

Jennifer A. Drobac, Samuel R. Rosen Professor of Law, IU McKinney School of Law, USA, will speak on ‘Court abandonment of bioethics for women in dobbs’, and lawyer Rohin Bhatt will give a talk on ‘Whose body, whose choice? Reproductive rights in Modi’s India’.

On September 10, Diana-Abasi Ibanga, lecturer in Philosophy, University of Calabar, Nigeria, will present a paper on ‘Cow’s right of movement in post-pandemic West Africa’.

M.K. Dayana, Assistant Professor, Government Law College, Ernakulam, will deliberate on ‘An intersection of climate crisis and wetlands in India’, and Dr. Giri Sankar on ‘Human-wildlife interactions: bioethical dimensions’.

Dr. Amber Comer, Associate Professor, Department of Health Sciences, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, USA, will speak on the ‘Need and Relevance of Alternate Approaches to bioethics’.