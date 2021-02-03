Virtual quiz on district development

KOCHI

03 February 2021 23:32 IST

The district information office is all set to hold a unique online quiz seeking to assess the public knowledge about the developments witnessed by the district over the past five years.

The virtual quiz will be hosted from the district information office on February 9 at 11.30 a.m. and the link for participating will be shared on the district collector’s Facebook page on the same day.

The winners will bag cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹7,500, and ₹5,000 respectively. Besides, there will be consolation prizes.

