Virtual expo of start-ups gets good response

27 August 2020 00:26 IST

The ongoing virtual exhibition of technology start-ups organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to provide a platform for industry to tap post-COVID-19 opportunities by leveraging products and services from the start-up ecosystem at affordable costs has received a good response, according to a communication.

The five-day expo is aimed at augmenting opportunities for start-ups and connecting them to industry. The second edition of the expo follows the tremendous response received by the first round of exhibition held in June.

The show features a wide array of products and services from edutech, fintech, and enterprise tech sectors. The best products required for educational institutions were on display on the first two days, followed by the turn of startups from fintech (Aug. 27) and enterprise technologies (Aug. 28 and 29) sectors. To view the exhibition, visit: https://business.startup

mission.in/demoday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.