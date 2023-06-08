ADVERTISEMENT

Virtual expo of foodtech start-ups on July 27

June 08, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is conducting a virtual exhibition to showcase products and solutions of foodtech start-ups on July 27, setting a platform for industry and investors to leverage products and services from the start-up ecosystem. The online expo is planned as part of the 10th edition of the ‘Big Demo Day’ series.

The participating start-ups will get an opportunity to pitch business proposals before corporates, investors, partners, government departments and key stakeholders. The ‘Big Demo Day’ will set the stage for introducing innovative start-ups and exploring business opportunities. It also aims to create an awareness among the public about the technology and innovation that the KSUM ecosystem puts forward. For registration, visit: http://bit.ly/3OMMb8d. Last date for registration is June 15.

