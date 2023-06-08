HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Virtual expo of foodtech start-ups on July 27

June 08, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is conducting a virtual exhibition to showcase products and solutions of foodtech start-ups on July 27, setting a platform for industry and investors to leverage products and services from the start-up ecosystem. The online expo is planned as part of the 10th edition of the ‘Big Demo Day’ series.

The participating start-ups will get an opportunity to pitch business proposals before corporates, investors, partners, government departments and key stakeholders. The ‘Big Demo Day’ will set the stage for introducing innovative start-ups and exploring business opportunities. It also aims to create an awareness among the public about the technology and innovation that the KSUM ecosystem puts forward. For registration, visit: http://bit.ly/3OMMb8d. Last date for registration is June 15.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.