Viral video: HC concerned over indoctrination of children

The Kerala High Court (HC) on Monday orally observed that children have to be protected from political indoctrination that has irreversible long-term consequences on the impressionable mind of children.

Justice Gopinath P., while dealing with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, remarked that he had seen a “provocative” video of a child “spewing hatred” at a political rally.

He wondered whether it was legal to force children, as young as 5 or 6 years old, to participate in such rallies and voice slogans of any kind by those with political or religious motives.

“Are they not fostering a new generation that grows up with this religious hatred in mind? I am just wondering about the fact that when this child grows and he becomes a major, his mind will already be conditioned to this kind of rhetoric. Something must be done,” he said.

The children should be protected from such overt incidents that could adversely impact their impressionable minds.

The children must be totally prohibited from taking part in these rallies, sloganeering, etc. They did not have the legal right to vote or even drive till they were 18. Under the guise of freedom of speech and religion, “can they be made to be a part of political rallies or religious rallies?” he said.

The court said that it just wanted to know whether there was any law that prohibited this. These children, as they grew up, would grow up with this hatred inside them. “They’ve already started sloganeering”, the court said.

A video of a minor boy raising provocative slogans while perched on the shoulders of an adult man in the rally in the ‘Jana Maha Sammelanam’ rally conducted by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha district has gone viral on social media.