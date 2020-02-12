Viral disease being contained, says Veterinary Department

Animals hit by the viral lumpy skin disease in the district were showing signs of recovery and there was no reason to panic, said a senior official of the Veterinary Department here. There would only be a mild impact on milk production given the way animals were responding to treatment so far, said the official on Tuesday.

Data available till Monday showed that a total of 178 animals were affected by the lumpy skin disease in the district. Kothamangalam, Moovattupuzha, Kunnathunadu, Valayanchirangara and Nellad were the worst affected. The disease had been reported from 32 panchayats in the district, said the official.

With fresh supplies of goatpox vaccine expected to arrive here from Gujarat on Wednesday, drive against the disease would intensify, the official said. The disease may persist for a while given that it will take 14 to 21 days for immunity to develop among vaccinated animals.

Affliction among animals in the district had been reported from January 24 this year. However, it was confirmed as lumpy skin disease only later.

An official of the department had said that the disease, caused by capripox virus, did not result in high mortality but morbidity among the affected animals. The animals are hit by severe pain and eruption in the skin. The disease spreads rapidly from afflicted animals.