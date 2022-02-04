Violence triggers fear among public in Karumaloor

Panchayat to form people’s committee to tackle drug, liquor networks

A recent incident in which two siblings were assaulted by a gang who trespassed into their home at Mattupuram in Manjali in the night has triggered anxiety among the public in Karumaloor panchayat about the spreading tentacles of networks dealing in liquor and drugs.

A seemingly innocuous dispute earlier in the day at a hotel took a nasty turn, leading to the assault. The Ernakulam rural police have so far arrested nine persons in the case while a hunt is on for more accused.

The outrageous nature of the violence has forced the local body and other stakeholders to take a serious note of the incident and work out a preventive mechanism. “We held an all-party meeting earlier this week at which a decision was taken to form a people’s committee to fend off the rising incidents of violence, especially related to drugs,” said Sreelatha Lalu, Karumaloor panchayat president.

The committee has drawn in Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheeshan as patrons, besides the district panchayat member. The committee is chaired by Ms. Lalu while senior Customs official Moideen Naina has been drafted in as the vice-chairman.

“To begin with, we are focusing on Mattupuram, considering the public anxiety over the recent violence. We are planning to form squads of youngsters, who among other things, will conduct door-to-door awareness campaign against drugs and alcohol,” said Ms. Lalu.

The idea is to expand the activities across the entire stretch of the panchayat in due course. Steps are also afoot to draw in representatives of excise and police into the fold of the people’s committee for a comprehensive defence mechanism against the surging menace.

Meanwhile, efforts have begun to mobilise help for funding the treatment of the siblings injured in the recent violence.