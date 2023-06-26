Violence on Cusat campus: cost of damaged property to be recovered from accused

June 26, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The estimated loss of property worth ₹1.65 lakh at the School of Engineering (SOE) at the Cochin University of Science and Technology following the violence unleashed allegedly by activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on June 20 will be recovered from the accused.

The results of those students who fail to remit the compensation will not be published. The total loss will be equally recovered from the students found involved in the attack. Six activists of the Kerala Students Union were injured after they were reportedly attacked by students affiliated to the SFI while they were waiting at the office to submit their statements in connection with a clash on the campus in May. A staff member was also injured in the incident.

Five students were suspended following the incident based on the report submitted by the Principal of SOE. An inquiry committee has been set up to carry out a detailed probe into the attack. The university will initiate further action against those involved based on the committee’s report, according to the authorities. The engineering wing found that furniture and office equipment were damaged in the violence.

The varsity authorities pointed out that the loss would be estimated in all such incidents. The loss of property worth ₹2 lakh following the violent clashes involving residents of Sahara hostel for B.Tech students and members of the SFI on October 26, 2022 was also recovered from the accused. About ₹10,000 each was collected from the students as compensation. The results of a few were withheld after they initially refused to pay the penalty. It was published only after they paid the compensation.

