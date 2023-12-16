Violation of contract term at Brahmapuram dominates council meet

December 16, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - KOCHI

The alleged breach of contractual obligation by the company entrusted with the biomining of waste at Brahmapuram was raised in the Kochi Corporation Council for the second day running by the opposition United Democratic Front councillors on Friday.

The councillors alleged that the Pune-based company contracted for biomining violated the agreement term of setting up a shed at Brahmapuram on their own for deploying their equipment. They had been alleging since Thursday that the company was instead using the Corporation’s shed claiming that the construction of a new shed was not possible citing the marshy nature of the land. Oppositions leaders Antony Kureethara and M.G. Aristotle had been leading the charge.

They had also demanded a comprehensive probe into the time of 16 months given to the company for biomining. Responding to the allegations on Thursday, Mayor M. Anilkumar had said the company had agreed to pay a rent of ₹75,000, and that the Corporation had asked to increase it to ₹1.30 lakh a month. He had also agreed to take a final decision on the rent after a collective discussion in the council.