Vinayan moves HC against inclusion of B. Unnikrishnan on panel for cinema policy

He says since Unnikrishnan was penalised by the Competition Commission of India for imposing a ban on him. Hence, Unnikrishnan’s inclusion on the committee will not make it neutral

Published - September 12, 2024 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Vinayan on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court against the action of the State government in nominating director B. Unnikrishnan as a member of the advisory committee appointed to formulate a cinema policy for the State. 

In his petition, he said Mr. Unnikrishnan was penalised by the Competition Commission of India for imposing a ban on the petitioner and the commission order was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2020. Therefore, his inclusion in the advisory committee would not make the committee neutral and would amount to perpetuating the illegalities and exploitation of women in cinema. His inclusion in the committee would not serve any purpose if the committee’s intention was to formulate a cinema policy.

He added that he had already written to the Chief Minister and the Minister for Cultural Affairs requesting them to exclude Mr. Unnikrishnan from the committee since he was convicted and imposed a fine by the Competition Commission. However, the government had not taken any action. The petitioner sought to quash the decision of the State government.

