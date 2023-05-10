Vimukthi to use sports to firm up anti-narcotic activities in schools

May 10, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Excise department proposes to adopt a sports-oriented multi-pronged approach under its Vimukthi campaign to keep youngsters away from the grip of drugs when the new academic year begins less than a month from now.

Towards the end of the last academic year, the department had launched a sports-based programme whereby teams in their preferred sports were formed in 45 select schools with three schools in each of the 15 Excise ranges in Ernakulam. Football has emerged as the overwhelmingly favourite sports in a majority of the schools with teams also formed in volleyball and netball.

The programme will be extended to more schools during the forthcoming academic year depending on the availability of funds. Plans are also afoot to organise sporting contests between school teams initially at the level of the Excise range and then at the district level.

“We have also almost completed volleyball and badminton court at the Edappally Government Higher Secondary School under the programme named Unarvu,” said Sunu C., Assistant Commissioner of Excise in charge of Vimukthi.

Anti-narcotic clubs

Plans are also afoot to intensify the functioning of Vimukthi anti-narcotic clubs in schools. Weekly meetings of clubs will be held to impart training to members who in turn will impart awareness among others in schools. New ideas emerging during the course of these meetings would be incorporated into the fight against drugs, said Mr. Sunu.

On the enforcement front, Excise officials in plain clothes will be deployed in the neighbourhood of schools. Shops frequented by students will be closely monitored. Shops found dealing in drugs would be penalised by suspending their licence by working in association with the local bodies concerned.

“Drug menace continues to be a serious problem among youngsters going by the number of youngsters aged below 18 years approaching Vimukthi counselling centres. When it comes to cases registered under the Narcotic Substances and Psychotropic Substances Act, youngsters continue to be arraigned as accused. There has been a slight drop in the number since the onset of the summer vacation following the closure of schools,” said Mr. Sunu.