Vimukthi Mission intensifies activities in educational institutions in Ernakulam

November 20, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Vimukthi Mission, the Excise department’s de-addiction initiative, has intensified its activities in educational institutions in Ernakulam district to stop youngsters from falling prey to drugs.

A slew of contests are under way in schools and colleges under the aegis of Vimukthi clubs. A graffiti drawing contest is on in upper primary schools with an anti-drugs theme. School-level winners will contest in a district-level competition, and the first three winners will be awarded prizes.

Similarly, quiz contests are being organised in colleges and chess competitions up to the high school level with district-level competitions to follow in both. “We are also organising legal awareness classes for the student community in educational institutions under all Excise ranges. We have planned our programmes in such a way that at least one programme is held every day,” said Excise Assistant Commissioner C.R. Padmakumar.

The Vimukthi Mission has also selected Maneed panchayat and Udaya Colony under its drug-free campaign. Activities including coaching classes for Public Service Commission (PSC) exams and tuition and yoga sessions have been initiated for beneficiaries in Maneed panchayat.

“We are also helping form self-help societies like male self-help society for undertaking fallow land farming in Maneed panchayat. Similarly, a tailoring unit is being set up in Udaya Colony. We are also planning literacy initiatives in selected areas,” said Mr. Padmakumar.

A football academy-cum-counselling centre has been set up in Maneed panchayat for youngsters aged between 15 and 22 years at the Maneed school ground. Besides, coaching sessions will also be held for those aged below 15 years. A proposal has been submitted for setting up a volleyball court on the school ground.

Steps are also being taken to set up PSC exam training institute for students from a tribal belt in Kothamangalam. Besides, counselling service is made available for vulnerable youth.