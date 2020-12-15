Village officer held on charge of taking bribe

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) arrested a village officer and his accomplice while they were allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹1 lakh.
The arrested were identified as Sajesh, 45, Elamkulam village officer in Kanayannur taluk, and his friend Varghese of Elamakkara.
The VACB said that the village officer had sought a bribe from one Antro of Elamkulam who had applied for the transfer of registry of four cents belonging to his late mother in July last year. The village officer allegedly deliberately delayed the issue of the certificate and initially sought a bribe of ₹1.50 lakh from the applicant. It was, however, reduced to ₹1 lakh after the applicant approached the accused through one of his friends.
The applicant then alerted the VACB central zone Superintendent of Police, Himendranath, following which the agency laid a trap for the accused on Tuesday. He was nabbed while passing on the bribe to Varghese.
The accused will be produced in the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Wednesday.
A team led by VACB Ernakulam unit DySP Zakharia Mathew and comprising Inspectors Madhu and Manu, and sub inspectors Sunny, Ansar, and Martin made the arrest.
