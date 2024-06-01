Village keeps fingers crossed as 9-year-old fights for life in U.K. after being shot at

Mary Paul, a resident of Kadalvathuruthu ward in Chendamangalam panchayat, received a text message from her son Ajeesh in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on May 30 (Thursday) around 6 a.m.

The cryptic message that her nine-year-old granddaughter had been shot was way too shocking for her to comprehend. But then followed a call from her son, who through inconsolable sobs did confirm that his sole child had been shot at in her head by unidentified miscreants and was fighting for her life. “Since then, he had called me countless times and was crying every single time. After all, children turn to their mother when they are devastated and try to stay afloat,” said Ms. Paul. Ajeesh and wife Vinaya, both IT professionals, had left for Birmingham in the UK with their daughter Lissel Maria two years ago. Lissel was having dinner with her family in a restaurant at Hackney in East London when she was reportedly shot at U.K. time 9.20 p.m. Three adults were also injured in the shootout involving miscreants who reportedly came in a motorcycle.

“The bullet in her head could not be retrieved in a surgery held on Thursday night. The doctor told our son that swelling in her head would have to subside before another surgery could be performed. The doctor is yet to inform the timing of the surgery,” Ms. Paul said. Since the family left a couple of years ago, Ajeesh had visited his parents once when he returned for some official purpose. But he was alone. The grandparents had not seen Lissel and Vinaya. The family was set to visit home on July 31 when Lissel’s vacation begins.

“We spoke to them every single day. We had talked to Lissel the day before the incident, and she was so excited about returning home,” Ms. Paul said. Her younger son Aneesh Paul had moved in with his parents since the news of tragedy reached them. Glitter K.T., member of Kadavalthuruthu ward, said A.J. Paul and family had been living in the ward for the past four decades. Ajeesh and Aneesh grew up there. The entire village was waiting to hear some good news about the child, he added.

