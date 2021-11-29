Village, beach fests to reignite interest in tourism locales

Events to be organised in coordination with Kerala Folklore Academy

With incessant rains during the past one month playing spoilsport with tourist arrivals in most locales in Kochi’s suburbs, stakeholders are pinning their hopes on elaborate village and beach festivals whose curtains will go up in December, to reignite interest in tourism locales in Ernakulam.

The untimely rainy weather has resulted in tourist footfall in most locales being limited to weekends and public holidays.

Cheranalloor fest

Foremost among the local-level tourism festivals lined up for the peak tourism season in December is the Cheranalloor Village Tourism Fest, which is planned from December 21 to 31 under the banner of Kerala Tourism, Ernakulam DTPC, and Cheranalloor panchayat. “The coastal village in the city’s suburbs will thus turn alive with a food fest, amusement park, exhibition ground for birds, domestic animals, and even camels, display pavilion for bullock carts, similar modes of ferrying cargo that were in vogue till a few decades ago, and a shopping fest,” said K.V. Rajasekharan, chief coordinator of the fest.

This will be apart from stalls selling forest and tribal produce and a State-level tug of war contest in which 32 teams will participate, all of which will be hosted at a shopping village spread over four acres. The fest has been envisaged keeping in mind the romping success of the Kadamakudy Village Fest held a year ago, which witnessed a footfall of around five lakh.

Vypeen Folklore Fest

With popular beaches in the Goshree Islands like Cherai, Munambam, Kuzhupilly, Vilappu, and Puthuvype witnessing lesser than normal turnout of visitors, a Vypeen Folklore Fest is envisaged from December 1 to 31 at these beaches and other destinations in the isles.

“The aim is to develop tourism opportunities in the region and give Vypeen its rightful place as a cultural hub. It will also help hosts and visitors come out of the all-round depression caused by the pandemic,” said K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, chairman of the organising committee.

A highlight will be a 25-km graffiti, which could be the biggest in Kerala. It will be painted on 75 walls in the region, in tandem with the 75th year of Indian Independence. The graffiti will end at Cherai beach.

The occasion will also see portraits being readied of people from Vypeen who played a role in Kerala’s Renaissance movement. Few people know that the march taken out in connection with the Paliam Satyagraha began from Vypeen, Mr. Unnikrishnan said.

500 artistes

The fest that is being held in coordination with the Kerala Folklore Academy will also see a procession of floats, wherein folklore programmes will be staged. An ethnic food fest, sale of produce from Kudumbashree volunteers, and performances by artistes from 18 linguistic groups have been planned. A total of 500 artistes are expected to participate in the fest. A sand sculpture will be readied at the Puthuvype beach, while the Kuzhupilly beach will play host to a kite workshop and contest. Street plays will do the rounds to popularise the fest.

Curtains will come down on the fest on December 31, with an electro-pyrotechnic display.