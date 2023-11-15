‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ launched in Palakkad

November 15, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCH

The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, envisaged by the Union government as a major step towards attaining saturation of welfare schemes of the government, was launched in Kerala and Lakshadweep on Wednesday.

At an event held at Agali in Attappady in Palakkad district, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the State-level programme and flagged off the IEC (Information, Education and Communication) van. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan presided over the function, said a press release here.

Addressing the function, the Governor said that India’s development could be made possible by harnessing tribal power and added that several schemes were devised to accelerate the development of the tribal communities. The Governor hoped that the benefits and facilities of this campaign would reach the people of Agali and Attappady. The Governor said that projects to the tune of ₹24,000 crore would benefit 220 tribal communities in the country. The Governor called for fulfilling the vision of the Prime Minister to make India a developed and advanced nation in 25 years.

Development goals

Presiding over the ceremony, Mr. Muraleedharan pointed out that the Prime Minister had announced development goals with a vision to make India a developed nation by 2047. Efforts should be made to ensure that the benefits of good governance reached all. He said that only when the benefits of development schemes reached the marginalised sections as well, it could be said that the schemes covered everyone.