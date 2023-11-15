HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ launched in Palakkad

Governor inaugurates scheme at Agali in Attappady in Palakkad district

November 15, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCH

The Hindu Bureau

I

The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, envisaged by the Union government as a major step towards attaining saturation of welfare schemes of the government, was launched in Kerala and Lakshadweep on Wednesday.

At an event held at Agali in Attappady in Palakkad district, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the State-level programme and flagged off the IEC (Information, Education and Communication) van. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan presided over the function, said a press release here.

Addressing the function, the Governor said that India’s development could be made possible by harnessing tribal power and added that several schemes were devised to accelerate the development of the tribal communities. The Governor hoped that the benefits and facilities of this campaign would reach the people of Agali and Attappady. The Governor said that projects to the tune of ₹24,000 crore would benefit 220 tribal communities in the country. The Governor called for fulfilling the vision of the Prime Minister to make India a developed and advanced nation in 25 years.

Development goals

Presiding over the ceremony, Mr. Muraleedharan pointed out that the Prime Minister had announced development goals with a vision to make India a developed nation by 2047. Efforts should be made to ensure that the benefits of good governance reached all. He said that only when the benefits of development schemes reached the marginalised sections as well, it could be said that the schemes covered everyone.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.