Vikas Narwal is new deputy chairman of Cochin Port Authority

Vikas Narwal, a Madhya Pradesh cadre Indian Administrative Service officer, has taken charge as deputy chairman of the Cochin Port Authority. He will have a five-year term.

Mr. Narwal, who was serving as managing director of the Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board, is a graduate in nautical science. He had worked in the shipping sector from 2002 to 2008 as a nautical officer before joining civil service. He had been Collector in three districts in Madhya Pradesh. He also served as managing director of MP State Civil Supplies Corporation.

During his tenure as managing director, MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, he was instrumental in launching the Smart Metering Project on a major scale in Indore city, said a communication from the port authority on Saturday. He also led the Madhya Pradesh Agri Export Cell.