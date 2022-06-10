Vijay Babu case postponed

The anticipatory bail plea of actor Vijay Babu in the actor rape case was postponed by the High Court on Friday.

The anticipatory bail plea of Vijay Babu was postponed to June 13 on a request from Gracious Kuriakose, the Additional Director General of Prosecution, who had gone in quarantine. The court also extended its order not to arrest the actor till June 13. Cases were registered against Vijay Babu on charges of rape and also making the name of the survivor public.