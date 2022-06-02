Vijay Babu grilled for the second consecutive day

On a day the High Court granted him temporary relief by staying his arrest till June 7, the Kochi City police subjected actor-producer Vijay Babu, accused of raping a young actor, to intense grilling lasting several hours for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

He had been interrogated for nearly nine hours on Wednesday shortly after his return from Dubai.

Going by senior police sources, the grilling is likely to continue in the coming days. “It is going to be a long-drawn-out process drawing links between his statements with the evidence and witness’ statements we have collected,” said a senior police official.

The police are also exploring the possibility of arraigning as accused Vijay Babu’s acquaintances and friends suspected of having helped him evade the law and even tried to influence the survivor to withdraw the complaint against him.

Vijay Babu was booked for rape on a petition filed by the survivor on April 22 soon after which he had fled the country to Dubai via Bengaluru, The police booked a second case against him on April 27 after he revealed the identity of the survivor in a social media outburst from Dubai.