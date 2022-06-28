Vijay Babu grilled for second day running

High court had asked him to submit himself for interrogation

High court had asked him to submit himself for interrogation

The Kochi City police continued the interrogation of actor-producer Vijay Babu, who was booked for raping for a young female actor, for the second day running.

The Kerala High Court, while granting him anticipatory bail, had asked to submit himself for interrogation between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. for a week from Monday during the course of which he would be deemed as under custody of the investigation team.

He was taken to two hotels in the city as part of evidence collection. He allegedly had been there with the survivor. He will be taken to more hotels and flats in the days to come.

While Babu, in a post, claimed that he was fully cooperating with the investigation, officials said that while he was indeed cooperating he was not fully revealing things directly involving him. He was arrested and released on bail in the rape case on Monday on executing a bond for ₹5 lakh and two solvent sureties for the said amount. Police officers said they might similarly record his arrest in the second case registered against him for revealing the identity of the survivor in a social media outburst.

While the police might probe about his friends and acquaintances who allegedly helped him to prolong his stay abroad and evade arrest, that, however, was not the priority for the time being. Also, it was pointed out that he hardly received any help here though he did in Dubai where it would not have been easy to carry out an investigation.

Babu was booked for rape on a petition filed by the survivor on April 22 soon after which he had fled the country to Dubai via Bengaluru. The police booked a second case against him on April 27 after he revealed the identity of the survivor.