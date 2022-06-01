Vijay Babu arrives, interrogated for nine hours

Actor-producer Vijay Babu was interrogated for nearly nine hours after he turned up before the Ernakulam South police on his arrival from Dubai on Wednesday morning.

His interrogation will continue on Thursday for which he has been asked to turn up around 9 a.m. He arrived at the Cochin International Airport by an Emirates flight at 8.58 a.m. His passport was seized by the emigration officials.

Expressing confidence in the court, Mr. Babu told the reporters at the airport that he would cooperate with the police and that truth would prevail. He then left for a temple at Desam and offered prayers with his wife.

Mr. Babu eventually chose to come back a day after the Kerala High Court stayed his arrest till Thursday. He turned before the Station House Officer of Ernakulam South Police station who is the investigation officer in both the cases registered against him.