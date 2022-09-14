Vigilance submits report on damaged Aluva-Munnar road in High Court

Special Correspondent September 14, 2022 23:06 IST

‘Repair works were delayed owing to rain and a section of people demanding widening of the road’

Close on the heels of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directing the Ernakulam District Collector to file a report on huge potholes developing on Aluva-Munnar road within three weeks of it being repaired, the Vigilance team that was probing the issue submitted a report to the court on Wednesday. It said repair works were delayed owing to rain and a section of people demanding widening of the road. The High Court had earlier said the Collector was empowered to take suo motu action if a road developed potholes or undulations within six months of it being repaired, in her position as the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The court had further directed the Vigilance to probe such cases and to book the engineer and contractor concerned. The court order comes in the wake of a slew of petitions filed by, among others, C.P. Ajithkumar, owner of a city-based travel company, highlighting the threat that ill-maintained roads posed to the life of motorists and pedestrians.



