Vigilance submits report on alleged payment of money to Thrikkakara councillors

Kochi

31 August 2021 20:30 IST

High drama at Thrikkakara Municipality

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam unit, has submitted its report on allegations that the ruling council in Thrikkakara Municipality led by Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan paid ₹10,000 to each of the 43 councillors in the civic body ahead of Onam celebrations.

Department sources said that the report had been forwarded to the Vigilance directorate in Thiruvananthapuram through the DySP’s office. Action on the basis of the report will be initiated by the Vigilance directorate. It is learnt that the Vigilance inquiry took into consideration CCTV footage from the Chairperson’s chamber. CCTV recordings are considered to be one of the crucial evidence in the case.

Meanwhile, there was high drama on the Thrikkakara municipal premises on Tuesday afternoon as a group of Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors assembled to possibly prevent the municipal Chairperson from entering her chamber after the municipal Secretary sealed it on Monday as part of the investigation into the allegations.

The notice issued by N.K. Krishnakumar, municipal Secretary, said that the office chamber and the equipment in it, including the camera, CPU and computer hard disk, were part of the evidence being collected by the Vigilance and that no one should enter the chamber.

P.C. Manoop, an Independent councillor who is part of the Opposition LDF, said that the opposition councillors had gathered to prevent the Chairperson from entering the office against the order of the Secretary. He alleged that the Chairperson would enter the chamber to tamper with evidence.

More than a score of police personnel were deployed on the municipal office premises based on the report that the Chairperson would try to enter the chamber in the afternoon. However, Ms. Thankappan denied the rumours and said she was participating in a meeting in one of the Thrikkakara municipal divisions even as the Opposition was keeping vigil at the municipal office.

‘Clean chit’

The chairperson had said that she was innocent and that a district Congress party inquiry had given her a clean chit on the issue. The party leadership had said that the allegations were politically motivated after it met with the Chairperson and chairpersons of the standing committees in the municipal council.

Twenty UDF members in the municipality had, in a written resolution, expressed confidence in the leadership of the Chairperson and extended total support for the present ruling council. The resolution alleged that the Opposition was trying to discredit the ruling council and that UDF councillors stood united to resist such efforts.