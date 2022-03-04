Vigilance registers case against two suspended cops
The Special Cell of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam, on Friday registered a case against two suspended cops for amassing wealth disproportionate to known sources of income.
Anoop V.L and Vaisakh of Thrissur were serving as civil police officers at Irinjalakkuda police station. Their houses were raided by a team led by DySP Saju Varghese and inspectors S.L. Anilkumar and Bibin A.G. Documents related to illegal amassment of wealth were reportedly recovered during the raid.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.