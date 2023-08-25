Vigilance probe sought against Chief Minister, daughter and prominent politicians

August 25, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

A social activist has moved the court of the Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance), Muvattupuzha, seeking action against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena and several prominent State politicians for allegedly accepting bribe from the managing director of the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

Gireesh Babu, the activist, has also named Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Indian Union Muslim League leaders P.K. Kunhalikutty and V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, Exalogic Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the firm owned by Veena, Sasidharan Kartha, the CMRL MD, K.S. Suresh Kumar, P. Suresh Kumar and K. M. Vasudevan, officials of the company.

The petitioner alleged that the illegal financial transactions amounted to bribery. The accused received illegal gratification from the company and provided it undue privilege, advantage and consideration, he alleged.

The petitioner extensively quoted the findings in the report of the Interim Board for Settlement-II of the Income Tax Department, which, according to him, brought to light the illegal activities of CMRL and the accused. The evidence gathered by the Income Tax department indicated that cash generated out of the inflated expenses of the company was used to make illegal payments to the accused, he alleged.

The court may consider the case on Saturday.