Vigilance court orders quick verification of allegations regarding finalisation of bid for windrow composting unit at Brahmapuram

November 24, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Vigilance Special Court, Muvattupuzha, has ordered a quick verification of the allegation that officials of the Kochi Corporation had abused their positions to finalise the bid for a firm, which lacked expertise, for the operation and maintenance of a windrow composting unit at Brahmapuram.

The court ordered quick verification on a complaint by social activist G. Girish Babu. Mr. Babu had alleged that the Corporation Secretary had approved the tender of Star Constructions, Ernakulam, for setting up the plant though it did not possess sufficient technical qualifications prescribed in the bid documents. The certificate produced by the firm did not reveal that it had the technical qualifications and experience as specified in the bid documents, according to the complaint.

The court, which ordered that the complaint be forwarded to the Central range of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ernakulam, asked the agency to file a report within two months.

The court, which perused the complaint and the records, noted that there was merit in the allegation. Prima facie, it appeared that the firm did not possess the technical qualifications and a demonstrable experience of at least three years, the court noted.

A detailed enquiry on the technical qualifications of the firm and its associate, Techno Star, needs to be done. If the firm lacks the technical qualifications as demanded in the tender, the acceptance of the tender submitted by the firm will amount to abusing the positions of Corporation officials. It also needs to be enquired whether the officials had abused their positions to cause any sort of undue pecuniary advantage to other respondents, the court noted.

The court also wanted the agency to probe whether there was any unholy nexus between the officials of the civic body and the respondents in the case.