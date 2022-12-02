Vigilance court orders probe into violation of CRZ norms by M.G. Sreekumar

December 02, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance court on Friday ordered a probe on a petition alleging that singer M.G. Sreekumar had constructed a 1,376 sq ft house at Bolgatty here in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

The court asked the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register a case and inquire whether the CRZ norms were violated in the construction of a two-storey house on 11. 5 cents of land.

Girish Babu, a Kalamassery native, alleged in his petition that the Assistant Engineer, Mulavukad grama panchayat, had issued permit to construct the building in violation of the norms while eight other officials of the grama panchayat failed to initiate action against the alleged illegal construction.

The VACB, which held a quick verification into the complaint following a court order in 2018, recommended that there was no scope for a Vigilance investigation and that the matter should be probed by the ombudsman for local self-governing bodies instead.